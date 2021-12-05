Debt collectors are now allowed to contact people through social media

Instagram's boss faces a grilling Wednesday from US lawmakers after damning press reports based on leaked internal research showed the photo-sharing app could harm its young users. Adam Mosseri's testimony comes as the social media networks under Facebook parent Meta battle a crisis sparked by the company's own documents, and which have rekindled a years-old US push for regulation. The documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and regulators by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen include research from 2019 that found Instagram makes body image issues worse for one in three teenage girls. Another report, from 2020, revealed that 32 percent of teenage girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made it worse.

