Presidential Election

Senate Leader, Presidential Candidate Bob Dole Dies at 98

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Elizabeth Dole has tweeted that her husband, Republican political icon Bob Dole, has died at age 98. Dole overcame disabling war wounds...

The Week

Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

It's shocking that Bob Dole is dead. It seemed like he had always been part of the political firmament, and always would be. Now, it's possible that I think this way because I'm a native Kansan, and Dole was entrenched in the U.S. Senate before I was born. He was never not there. Dole is known to much of the public as a failed presidential candidate, but for many Kansans of a certain age — my age, which is not that old but old enough to have voted in his last Senate race — he was also a beacon of state pride, proof that you could come from a small town and still make it big. (His hometown, Russell, also gave Arlen Specter to the Senate.) That meant something.
PBS NewsHour

Dole honored with events in D.C., his hometown, Kansas capital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole will be honored Friday in a private memorial service attended by President Joe Biden as well as a public service at the World War II Memorial in Washington before the casket of the former presidential candidate and decorated soldier travels to Kansas for events in his hometown and the state capital.
Daily Montanan

Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a Rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon. President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday at age […] The post Kansas’ Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Daily Montanan.
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Bob Dole:. “Today, Heidi and I join all Americans in mourning a true American hero. A member of the Greatest Generation, Bob Dole served our country as an extraordinary soldier, a relentless legislator, and a faithful statesman. A decorated veteran of the Second World War, Dole embodied the heart and fighting spirit of his generation. Although he leaves us today, his name is etched into the history of this great nation.”
Person
Elizabeth Dole
Person
Bob Dole
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
KMBC.com

Bob Dole's funeral to be held Friday at Washington National Cathedral

Former U.S. senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole will be honored with a funeral at the Washington National Cathedral later this week. The service for Dole is planned for Friday morning at 10 a.m. CST. President Joe Biden and many other political leaders and dignitaries are expected to attend.
