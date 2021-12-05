Man dead in KCMO shooting Sunday

Update | KCPD identified the victim in this case as 60-year-old Donald McDaniel.

Original story | A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were dispatched to 54th and Olive just before noon. Upon arrival to the scene, they found a man in his 60s unresponsive near the sidewalk in front of a residence.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

An investigation from KCPD indicated that an unknown vehicle pulled up next to the victim and fired shots at him while he was walking down the sidewalk. The vehicle then left the scene.

Those with information are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

