NFL

Giants vs Dolphins Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers – NFL Week 13

By Ben Halls
NJ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur NFL betting expert presents his best New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins predictions for this NFC East vs AFC East clash, live on FOX at 1:00pm ET. As the season lurches from bad to worse for the New York Giants, the Miami Dolphins continue their resurgence and will look to...

www.nj.com

FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Giants vs. Dolphins, point spread, more

Dolphins -5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Giants cover) Moneyline: Dolphins -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Giants +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total) Total scoring over/under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined. The Giants have...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

NFL Week 13 expert picks: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings predictions

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Detroit Lions are still winless as the NFL calendar rolls into December. For the past three weeks, they couldn’t have come closer to notching their first win of the season, and this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings provides yet another winnable opportunity for Dan Campbell and company.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 13 best bets: Dolphins too much for Giants, 49ers keep rolling and more of Jason La Canfora's picks

We are going big this week my friends. Yeah, we only went 1-1 last week but we were all over the Eagles owning the Giants and they did except on the scoreboard. They dominated time of possession and yardage and bossed that game for four quarters but turnovers and red zone silly play-calling and a bunch of dropped passes killed us. But fear not, we shall feast against the Giants this week and I feel we are ready for a playoff push.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles GM isn’t a believer in Jalen Hurts

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says there’s no quarterback controversy in Philadelphia. But maybe there should be. That’s what former Eagles general manager Joe Banner indicated in his latest comments to the Philadelphia Inquirer. With Jalen Hurts sidelined Sunday by an ankle injury, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew came...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
FanSided

Another former Cardinals player is trashing his old team

2021 is the year for former Arizona Cardinals players to take out their frustrations via social media and Zane Gonzalez is the latest to join the fun. It all started with the Patrick Peterson drama that continued from the moment he left in free agency and into the offseason. It turns out another former Arizona Cardinals player is jumping in on that craze as well. Cardinals fans remember the pain and tormenting tenure of Zane Gonzalez as the team’s primary field goal kicker.
NFL
Newsday

Grading the Giants in NFL Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

It’s hard to imagine how things would have been all that much better with Daniel Jones playing, but backup quarterback Mike Glennon certainly wasn’t the sparkplug that the moribund offense needed. The offense totaled just 250 yards, the fourth consecutive game the Giants gained fewer than 300. Saquon Barkley is now good for one meaningful play per game it seems; he had one 23-yard run and just 32 yards on his other 10 carries. He also caught 6 passes for 19 yards but had a negative net until the last meaningless possession when he had back-to-back 11-yard receptions. In the span of four key possessions in the third and fourth quarter the Giants ran a total of 15 snaps and netted two total yards. In an odd twist, the Giants’ turnover on the deep interception may have been their best play of the game. It pinned the Dolphins at their own 3, flipped the field position, and after a clutch defensive three-and-out, led to their first field goal.
NFL

