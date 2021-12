In April 2020 it was confirmed that the anime How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord would be receiving a second season, and that this would be arriving during the spring of 2021 under the name of How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω, later on a more recent date it was revealed that its premiere had been scheduled for April 8 and now, on the occasion of an event Anime Japan 2021, They have presented us with a new promotional video, in which we can listen to the opening “EVERYBODY! EVERYBODY!” from Yu Serizawa and DJ KOO & MOTSU.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO