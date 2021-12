CENTERVILLE, Ind. — With just over a minute left in the game, Anderson Prep head coach Josh Fathauer called timeout. He saw it coming. A few paces to his left, Centerville head coach Max Smith knelt in front of his team. His eyes were wide as he looked down the line, pausing to make sure he connected with each of his players. His voice was encouraging, hopeful and filled with belief as he said, “There’s still time.”

CENTERVILLE, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO