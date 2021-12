On Sunday afternoon, at the Walmart Super Center in Greeley, a shoplifter Used bear spray to get away from staff. I guess you could say “only at Walmart” if you wanted to as far as this story goes. The Walmart Super Center on 47th Avenue and 10th Street in Greeley was the setting for a Walmart story I’d never heard, until today. A person suspected of shoplifting from the store used bear spray on multiple Walmart employees as a way to get away before Greeley Police was able to arrive. He fled the scene in a car just before 1:30 PM on Sunday afternoon before any officers were on the scene.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO