Mosinee Boys Basketball hosted Wittenberg-Biramwood Chargers in a non-conference matchup in Mosinee’s Turkey Shootout on Friday, November 26. Mosinee took a 5 point lead (30-25) going into the locker room at the half. Wittenberg-Birnamwood came out of the half and erased the lead in a matter of a couple of possession, capitalizing on a couple of miscues by Mosinee. Mosinee turned up the defensive pressure on Wittenberg-Birnamwood to regain the lead even though the Chargers came out in a zone to try to slow down Mosinee and control the pace of play.

BASKETBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO