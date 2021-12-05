ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Braun: I'm 'perfectly comfortable' enforcing abortion bans

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) says he...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 17

Miyata
5d ago

hey, Mike....you never answered the question...but you never do. How many politicians would say yes to abortions if it was about their being involved directly.... and it affected their income. their family, their childten....

Reply(1)
4
Lisa Blazek
5d ago

why is it that when democrats win, the Republicans always take it out on women?

Reply(5)
9
Related
wbaa.org

U.S. Senator Braun largely opposes bans on private employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he doesn’t support government mandates around the COVID-19 vaccine – including efforts to stop companies from requiring it. Braun is currently leading a bipartisan fight in Congress to halt President Joe Biden’s rule that would force companies with at least 100 employees to either get their workers vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Republican senator says he’s ‘perfectly comfortable’ making abortion a criminal offence

A Republican senator has said he would be “perfectly comfortable” with states implementing laws making it a crime for a woman to obtain abortion services.The comment was made by Sen Mike Braun of Indiana, who joined NBC’s Meet the Press to discuss the issue with host Chuck Todd. Abortion has reentered the national conversation as the Supreme Court considers a case from Mississippi that directly challenges Roe vs Wade, the landmark abortion rights case.Mr Braun said that he personally was opposed to abortion and would like to see the medical practice wiped out entirely, while couching his statements with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KCEN

Weighing in on Texas Abortion Ban ruling

KILLEEN, Texas — The United States Supreme Court issued a ruling Friday concerning Texas law SB8. In an eight to one vote, the high court ruled that a lawsuit filed by abortion providers challenging the state law can move forward, but the justices also say the law can remain in place while the case is being argued.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws
The Independent

Court won't stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics' suit

The Supreme Court has ruled that Texas abortion providers can sue over the state’s ban on most abortions, but the justices are allowing the law to remain in effect.The court acted Friday, more than a month after hearing arguments over the law that makes abortion illegal after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo. That’s around six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.The law has been in place since Sept. 1.The outcome is at best only a partial victory for abortion providers. The same federal judge who already...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge: Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law— which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.State District Judge David Peeples of Austin side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which since September has banned abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant. Abortion providers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the law but it has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
HuffingtonPost

The Bill That Could Protect Abortion Rights If Roe Is Overturned

Inside the Supreme Court on Wednesday, justices heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson, a potentially landmark abortion case involving Mississippi’s attempt to ban all abortions past 15 weeks of pregnancy. Experts agree, based on what some justices asked during arguments, that the Court’s conservative majority is prepared to not only uphold the Mississippi law but perhaps take an axe to the fundamental abortion rights guaranteed by Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
K2 Radio

Lummis & Cheney Offer Support of Mississippi Abortion Ban

With a monumental Supreme Court decision on the horizon regarding abortion laws, including the potential of overturning the famous Roe v. Wade ruling, Wyoming's leaders have offered their support of a pro-life decision from the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court on Wednesday met to offer arguments on Mississippi's abortion law,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

SCOTUS to hear Mississippi abortion ban case

The Supreme Court will consider the legality of Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the most serious challenge to Roe v. Wade in decades. Neal Katyal joins Ali Velshi to discuss what to expect from the majority conservative court and the implications of overturning or weakening Roe v. Wade: “It’s going to take the right to abortion away in the way at least women and men have understood it since 1973.”Nov. 30, 2021.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas Republicans celebrate, Democrats decry latest Supreme Court ruling on state's abortion law

Some Texas politicians took to social media to celebrate while others condemned the Supreme Court's latest ruling on state Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and has been dubbed the nation's most restrictive abortion law. The country's highest court is allowing the bill to remain in effect, but ruled that abortion providers may sue the state over the ban.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

NBC News

241K+
Followers
34K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy