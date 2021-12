The Sixers have been in search of a proper backup center for Joel Embiid for the entirety of his career. Have they finally solved the problem?. From Boban Marjanovic to Al Horford to Greg Monroe, the Sixers have failed to successfully cut into the drastic plus/minus drop that is seen when Joel Embiid is not on the court. This was seen most evident during the heartbreaking 2019 playoff loss to the Raptors, where the Sixers outscored the Raptors by 21 points per 100 possessions when Embiid was on the court and were outscored by 46 points per 100 possessions when he was off.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO