SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow plow operators that work for the state cover about 7,794 miles of roads, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The covered miles are less than 10% of all roads in the state but it’s the roads most used. The SDDOT said 68% of all vehicles travel on the roads covered by its snow plows.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO