ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Gambia Incumbent Leads In Partial Results, Opposition Cries Foul

By Laurent Lozano
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rival candidates on Sunday rejected partial results from Gambia's first presidential election that gave the incumbent Adama Barrow an early lead. The figures seemed to suggest that Barrow was poised for re-election as early results from most districts placed him in the lead after Saturday's crucial polls for the young...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

President Barrow holds early lead in Gambia’s election

BANJUL (Reuters) – President Adama Barrow held an early lead in Gambia’s presidential election, winning more than half of the votes from the first 17 constituencies where results were announced by authorities on Sunday morning. Barrow only needs to win more votes than his nearest rival to secure a second...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Opposition in Kyrgyzstan challenges election results

MOSCOW (AP) — Scores of opposition supporters in Kyrgyzstan rallied Monday to challenge the results of a parliamentary election that was swept by parties loyal to the country's president. Sunday's election came just over just over a year after a forceful change of government in the ex-Soviet Central Asian nation...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

Honduras election: Opposition candidate Castro in the lead

Honduran opposition candidate Xiomara Castro has a commanding lead in the country's presidential election, preliminary results suggest. With half of the votes counted, the left-wing candidate is ahead of the governing party's Nasry Asfura by almost 20 percentage points. However, Mr Asfura has not yet conceded defeat. If she wins,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ousainou Darboe
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Adama Barrow
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The truce, known universally as "the handshake", sparked speculation the two men had made a pact that would see Odinga succeed Kenyatta, a two-term president who cannot run a third time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

World Bank says donors approve release of $280 mn for Afghanistan

International donors agreed to release $280 million in aid to Afghanistan, the World Bank said Friday, after repeated warnings that more than half the population face "acute" food shortages this winter. The fund from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) will go "to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the World Bank said in a statement. The funds will go to UNICEF and the World Food Programme, who "have presence and logistics capacity on the ground in Afghanistan and will use these funds to cover financing gaps in their existing programs to deliver health and nutrition services directly to the Afghan people." The bank's management earlier this month offered the proposal to re-direct the funds intended for rebuilding efforts.
CHARITIES
AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". The same special court in 2018 also sentenced Sebastien Ajavon, an opposition figure who came third in the previous election, to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking. 
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gambia#Election#The Electoral Commission#Banjul#British
The Independent

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the European Convention, regarded as the gold...
RELIGION
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS
The Independent

US sanctions Liberia's ex-warlord and senator Prince Johnson

The U.S. government has sanctioned Liberia’s ex-warlord and current senator Prince Yormie Johnson for alleged corruption.The sanctions against Johnson, announced in Liberia on Friday to commemorate International Human Rights Day, come under the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the U.S.Johnson was responsible for the slaying in 1990 of President Samuel Doe, who had been captured by his forces during the country’s 14-year civil war. Johnson sipped beer as he watched his men torture and mutilate Doe who begged in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Rights group calls for ICC probe into Myanmar crackdown

A human rights group has called on the International Criminal Court to open an investigation into the crackdown on dissent by Myanmar s military rulers, alleging that the leader of the February coup in the Southeast Asian nation is responsible for widespread and systematic torture.The Myanmar Accountability Project said in a statement on Friday that there was sufficient evidence to open an investigation into the head of the country's military-installed government, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.“The leader of the illegal coup is criminally responsible for the security forces under his command committing mass atrocity crimes,” project director Chris Gunness...
POLITICS
AFP

All-woman list eyes breakthrough in Palestinian poll

In a courtyard in their West Bank village, a group of Palestinian women puts the finishing touches to merchandise for their distinctly feminine campaign for municipal elections on Saturday. The move by Hamas has resulted in a lack of political party affiliation in campaigning, meaning the field has largely been left to traditional clan-based lists and issue-based campaigns like that of the women of the northern West Bank village of Burqin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
The Independent

Macron to unveil EU agenda ahead of French presidential race

French President Macron plans to present the priorities for France's upcoming presidency of the European Union, a tenure that overlaps with the country's presidential election and could put Macron in a tricky position if he campaigns for reelection.Macron is expected to run in April’s two-round election, and France's turn in the European Council's rotating six-month presidency starts Jan. 1. The French leader has a news conference about the EU presidency scheduled for ThursdayThe press conference will be only the second one held by Macron at the Elysee presidential palace to answer a broad range of questions. The first one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Libya upper house calls for election delay

Libya's upper house on Wednesday proposed delaying December presidential elections by two months, the latest dispute over the vote intended to help end 10 years of violence. A United Nations-led political process targeting December 24 polls has been undermined by bitter divisions over the legal basis for elections and who should be allowed to run, with a string of controversial figures stepping forward. The High Council of State, which is equivalent to a senate, suggested the presidential vote could take place in February to avoid further threatening the country's political transition. "Pushing forward with presidential elections without any formal constitutional or legal rules, amid tension, mistrust among (Libyan) actors and foreign interference, could destroy the entire political process," it said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy