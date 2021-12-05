ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Is This the Best Lens That Fujifilm Has Ever Made?

By Andy Day
Fstoppers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September this year, Fujifilm announced a wide range of new primes, seemingly part of an ongoing effort to update its range of glass with sharper lenses complete with better autofocus and wider apertures. Has Fujifilm produced a better lens than the 33mm f/1.4 R...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What's the Best Focal Length for Your First Prime Lens?

When you get your first camera, you’ll usually receive a lens—known as a kit lens—to attach to the body. If you’re a total beginner, using this is excellent for learning the basics of photography while keeping costs relatively low. But as you take more pictures, you’ll get an idea of...
SONY
Digital Camera World

Best Black Friday lens deals

Black Friday camera deals continue to come thick and fast, and will run for the rest of the weekend, right up until the point where Black Friday merges into Cyber Monday. Will the deals change? Maybe not... but there may be new ones!. So while most of us might want...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Cyber Monday deal: Fujifilm GFX 50R drops to lowest ever price on Adorama

The Fujifilm GFX 50R was an exciting camera when it launched back in 2018, and it's still exciting now. Its 51.4MP sensor is larger than that in even a full frame camera, and this means improvements in image quality, dynamic range, and sensor noise. It's now on sale for $2,999 at Adorama, a saving of $1,500 over its retail price. That's a saving of 33%, a significant amount.
RETAIL
The Verge

The best official Nerf blaster ever made is half off for Cyber Monday

You want to bring a badass foam blaster to your next Nerf war — or gift one to a very grateful kid or kid-at-heart this holiday. Good news: the Nerf Rival Perses, arguably the best official blaster ever made, is just $50 during Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. Normally $100, it’s...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Fujifilm#Wr#Japanese#B H Photo
Phone Arena

Best Buy has the best iPad mini 6 sale ever, and it's nearly sold out

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Best Buy is currently offering the best Black Friday deal we've yet seen on Apple's newest miniature iPad iteration. Released on the 24th of September, the 6th generation of the iPad mini—or the iPad mini 2021, as it doesn't technically have a novel name—houses Apple's powerful new A15 Bionic chip, bringing faster performance than ever before.
ELECTRONICS
CarBuzz.com

Weekly Treasure: The Only Wagon Lexus Ever Made

The first-generation Lexus IS was rather unusual for the luxury brand. Instead of introducing a big and conservative sedan, Lexus did the exact opposite by bringing a rebadged Toyota Altezza to the US. It was the first time Lexus sold a sports sedan in this market, launching for the 2001 model year. Almost immediately it attracted buyers who understood the car's uniqueness and cool factor. But it wasn't until the 2000 model year that the wagon variant arrive. Again, it wasn't typical Lexus.
BUYING CARS
fujirumors.com

Vote Your Top Fujifilm (Related) Product and Roadmap Lens 2021

There won’t be any more announcements in 2021, so time to look back at the Fujifilm year 2020 and vote which one according to you was the top product of the year launched by Fujifilm. And why not, let’s include also the third party autofocus lenses for Fujifilm launched (or...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Fuji's Workhorse Lens: A Review of the XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR

A 24-70mm f/2.8 is the workhorse lens of choice for a lot of photographers and filmmakers, offering a versatile focal length range and wide maximum aperture. One such lens for Fujifilm shooters is the XF 16-55mm f/2.8 R LM WR, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fstoppers

Can This Affordable 85mm Lens Keep Up With Professional Photographers' Demands?

A wide-aperture 85mm lens is always a popular choice for portrait photography, but such lenses can often run well north of $2,000. However, the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 lens promises a classic optic at a much more affordable price, and this excellent video review takes a look at if it can provide the sort of performance and image quality professionals still demand.
ELECTRONICS
fujirumors.com

National Geographic: “Fujifilm Reigning Champion of 2022 Best Travel Cameras”

National Geographic has compiled their annual list of best travel cameras. For 2022 Fujifilm comes out as their top recommendation. Fujifilm X-T4 – currently on Black Friday discount. “This camera can go toe-to-toe with professional full-frame mirrorless models and DSLRs in performance, autofocus, image quality, and handling. […] One of...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

What Programs Handles Canon Raw Files Better: Lightroom or Capture One?

In this series of articles, I'll be comparing Capture One to Lightroom to see which one is the better choice. The articles will focus predominantly on color; however, other points such as contrast and dynamic range will also be covered too. There is a common argument circulating that Capture One...
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

A Review of the Successor to the Brilliant Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8

Tamron has had some excellent lenses over the years but nothing quite reached the caliber of their 28-75mm f/2.8 which was extremely well-received. Now, with that previous model discontinued, Tamron has released the new version, but can it keep up the earlier model's legacy?. This is the second time I...
ELECTRONICS
gamespew.com

The 7 Best (and 3 Worst) Game Console Controllers Ever Made

Designing a good controller is all about genetics. The best controllers will look at what’s worked in the past and build on it. The worst will try desperately to reinvent the wheel. That said, here are seven of the very best – and three of the very worst – controllers ever made.
VIDEO GAMES
Fstoppers

Is This 50mm Lens Worth the Upgrade?

50mm lenses run the gamut from under $100 to well over $1,000 and everywhere in between. Almost every new photographer is told to buy one of the budget options, a nifty fifty, but this lens offers a bit of an upgrade in performance and image quality without flirting with the stratospheric prices of top-shelf options. Is it worth the bump in price? This great video review takes a look.
ELECTRONICS
ephotozine.com

Through a lens, ever more brightly

I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. A couple of things dawned on me recently as I was using a high end mirrorless camera via the EVF, and the first thing was that electronic viewfinders have become so very good that they are virtually indistiguishable from real life. When they started to appear, the view was usable but a bit of a strain really and some were not really usable at all. The second thing that occured to me was that the same could be said of optical viewfinders, that is that some are much better than others. So SLR and DSLR users might claim an advantage, but that advantage is best experienced via a proper glass pentaprism finder, rather than a penta-mirror finder that is not in the same class.
TECHNOLOGY
Fstoppers

Which Nifty Fifty Lens Is Right for Nikon Photographers?

A 50mm lens with a wide maximum aperture is one of the most versatile lenses a photographer can own, offering a relatively neutral focal length suitable for everything from portraits to landscapes and the ability to shoot in low light or leverage subject-isolating narrow depth of field. If you are a Nikon shooter looking for the right 50mm lens, check out this great video comparison that looks at three options at a range of price points.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

A Review of the Irix 30mm f/1.4 Dragonfly Lens

Irix has created a name for themselves by manufacturing manual focus prime lenses that are rugged, affordable, and quite sharp, making them a compelling option for any genre where autofocus is not a requirement. This excellent video review takes a look at one of the company's newer lenses, the 30mm f/1.4 Dragonfly, and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Is This the Best and Worst Camera Gear of 2021?

2021 brought a huge array of excellent gear. Here’s a roundup of the best and worst releases of the year, including a decision for the best stills camera that will take a lot of people by surprise. DPReview’s Chris Niccolls and Jordan Drake sit down for their annual assessment of...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Highly Affordable Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 Lens

Few lenses are more classic than a wide-aperture 85mm, which is often the preferred choice of portrait photographers. Nonetheless, a good 85mm lens can be awfully expensive. There are some quite affordable options out there as well, with one such example being the Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8, and this excellent video review takes a look at the image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy