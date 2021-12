TikToker Bryce Hall has responded to backlash after he said he hooked up with Selena Gomez in an episode of Reality House, explaining that it was just a joke. Bryce Hall is one of TikTok’s most popular stars, with over 21 million followers on the platform. Along with his TikTok content, he also has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos documenting his life as an influencer.

