ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Latest: Notre Dame, Oklahoma St to clash in Fiesta Bowl

By The Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame will face Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl in a matchup of two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff. The Latest from the College Football Playoff announcement and bowl selection day (all times Eastern):. No. 5 Notre Dame will face No. 9 Oklahoma State in...

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hyde Park Herald

Kenwood falls to Notre Dame in Prep Bowl

The Kenwood Academy Broncos completed their remarkable 10-3 season with the school's first appearance in the Chicago Prep Bowl in Gately Stadium on Nov. 26. Kenwood earned their spot in the Prep Bowl by beating the Simeon Wolverines 25-7 on Nov. 20 for the Chicago Public League Championship. The Broncos...
CHICAGO, IL
thedallasnews.net

Marcus Freeman to debut in Fiesta Bowl after Notre Dame's CFP miss

Looks like Notre Dame has turned into the ultimate bubble team for the College Football Playoff. The Irish were the first team left out of the four-team playoff when the committee placed them at No. 5 on Sunday. Last year, Notre Dame gained the last playoff spot. Notre Dame (11-1)...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiesta Bowl#Rose Bowl#College Football Playoff#Bowl Games#Sugar Bowl#American Football#Notre Dame#Eastern#Cfp#Lsu#Cowboys#Baylor#Utes#Ohio State#Urban Meyer#Acc
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA
ndinsider.com

Hansen: No siesta in the Fiesta Bowl as Notre Dame has a chance to evolve as a program

What feels packaged as a consolation prize, and a deserved one, really is an opportunity for evolution for the Notre Dame football program. One spot short of its third College Football Playoff appearance in a four-year span, No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) instead will make its 40th-ever postseason appearance in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1 in Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. EST; ESPN), against ninth-ranked Oklahoma State (11-2).
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
poncacitynow.com

Fiesta Time: Cowboys Paired Against Notre Dame in New Year’s Six bowl

Oklahoma State football will play Notre Dame for the first time in program history in the Fiesta Bowl. The College Football Playoff committee deemed the Cowboys still worthy of a New Year’s Six bowl after losing the Big 12 Conference championship to Baylor on Saturday. The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff – 11 a.m. in Glendale, Arizona – on New Years Day and will be televised on ESPN.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MassLive.com

How to buy tickets for New Year’s 6 bowl games: Notre Dame-Oklahoma State, Ohio State-Utah, Baylor-Ole Miss

The CFP was set in stone over the weekend, and college football fans will be seeing Alabama-Cincinnati and Michigan-Georgia in football’s final four later this month. Dozens of other teams will also be battling for bowl game glory, including the “New Year’s 6″ which are next best teams after the CFP. Check out the schedule for those games below, and where to find the best ticket prices.
OHIO STATE
Dayton Daily News

Ohio State football: No lack of worries ahead of Rose Bowl

Ohio State is set to play Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Between now and then, head coach Ryan Day has a lot to deal with on top of preparing for the Utes. The early-signing period for recruiting begins Dec. 15, and Day and his staff are working to firm up their commitments and supplement the class where they can.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy