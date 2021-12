PowerWash Simulator just enabled online co-op for the first time, letting you clean the hell out of grimy stuff with up to five of your friends. The new update to the surprise hit Steam Early Access game went live today, enabling two-player co-op for the standard Career Mode and six-player co-op for Free Play. To invite a pal in to help with your career as a cleaner, all you need to do is start a job and enable hosting via the toggle in the top left corner of the tablet menu. Note that your co-op assistant won't earn any cash or other progression for their trouble, and their equipment will be limited to what you own.

