Driver dies after crashing into house in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a home.

Sheriff’s Deputies on scene confirmed a man died after crashing into a house on Dingman Slagle Rd. in Sidney. It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Edward Gunter from Sidney. The next of kin has been notified.

Deputies told 2NEWS that Sidney police officers were conducting a welfare check when Gunter left in his car. Officers then followed him. He reportedly went off the road and hit a tree, before he crashed into the home of a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Gunter was pronounced dead on the scene. No one was home when the crash happened and no one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

