ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Driver dies after crashing into house in Sidney

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5aQj_0dElZ3rq00

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a home.

Sheriff’s Deputies on scene confirmed a man died after crashing into a house on Dingman Slagle Rd. in Sidney. It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Edward Gunter from Sidney. The next of kin has been notified.

Deputies told 2NEWS that Sidney police officers were conducting a welfare check when Gunter left in his car. Officers then followed him. He reportedly went off the road and hit a tree, before he crashed into the home of a former Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Gunter was pronounced dead on the scene. No one was home when the crash happened and no one else was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WDTN

1 dead after fiery crash into Champaign County home

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after crashing into a home in Champaign County Wednesday. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on State Route 235. A preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle involved, a 2017 Toyota, was travelling northbound on State Route 235 North in the […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WATCH: Video released of officer-involved shooting in Troy

The audio of the dash cam footage has been removed due to strong language. TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released footage of the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting in Troy in October. Ty Thomas was shot by Sergeant Matt Mosier, Officer Laura Blankenship and Officer Alec Sears on […]
TROY, OH
WDTN

1 taken by MedFlight to hospital after 3-car crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio – Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-car crash in Darke County Thursday. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue and MedFlight went to the intersection of State Route 121 and Hollansburg-Arcanum Road just before 5 p.m. A preliminary investigation […]
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man indicted for fatal shooting after burnt body found

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 39-year-old Dayton man has been indicted Thursday on charges related to the shooting death of a Miamisburg man whose burnt body was discovered on July 4, 2021.     Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr. said Dana Parks was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on: Two counts of murder Two counts […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Shelby County, OH
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
Shelby County, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WDTN

Tractor-trailer hit by semi; jackknifes along I-70 in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A tractor-trailer crashed along I-70 near Taywood Drive Thursday after being hit by another semi. The incident happened on the westbound side of I-70 just before 1 pm., just past the Englewood exit. Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS crews on scene that a semi hit another semi on the […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

No injuries after car catches fire on I-75 SB in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes are have reopened I-75 South in Vandalia after a car caught fire Thursday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on I-75 South at the Northwoods Boulevard exit in Vandalia. OSHP said a vehicle on the side of the road was smoking and […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Middletown man jailed, accused of rape of a minor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A Middletown man in jail Friday after being indicted on five counts of rape. Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said a grand jury handed down a six-count indictment of 20-year-old Douglas Senteno. Senteno is accused of five counts of rape of a juvenile and one count of disseminating matter harmful to […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Shelby County Sheriff
WDTN

Deputy marshal stable, suspect dead after southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A deputy U.S. marshal was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning during an arrest in southeast Columbus.   A marshals fugitive task force was sent to serve an arrest warrant in the 2700 block of Four Seasons Drive for a person wanted on a felony […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shooting victim hospitalized in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting Thursday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a person was found with a gunshot wound on Lexington Avenue just before midnight. Dispatchers could not say if the victim was a man or a woman, nor could they provide information about […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Family of Dayton teen shot in AL sees ‘progress and improvement’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Dayton teen who was shot at an Alabama Church spoke out Friday. 18-year-old Michaela Fauber, of Dayton, was the victim of a shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Vestiva Hills, Alablama Dec. 3, according to Sgt. Joni Money with the Jefferson County […]
ALABAMA STATE
WDTN

Fairborn man declared wrongfully imprisoned after more than 30 years

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Fairborn man is officially declared wrongfully imprisoned after a legal battle that’s lasted more than 30 years. 56-year-old Dean Gillispie was officially declared a wrongfully imprisoned person Thursday morning in the Montgomery County Courthouse. “I lost 31 of the best years of my life to get here today, and it’s […]
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Greene Co. Republicans keep Anger in Sheriff’s post

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Republican Party appointed Scott Anger to the post of Sheriff in the County Thursday night. Anger was sworn in as acting Sheriff following the death of Sheriff Gene Fischer. The Greene County Republican Party had 45 days to either keep Anger in the post or find another Sheriff […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy