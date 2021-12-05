Editor’s Choice: 5 Holiday Shopping Tips For Non-Gamers

Tis the season for holiday shopping, and Iowa Attorney General, Tom Miller, has some safety tips for all. Supply chain shortages, shipping delays and even more scammers lurking in the shadows means this most likely won’t be a typical holiday shopping season. Miller says following some simple steps can help stop you from becoming the victim of a holiday Grinch. Many popular items will be hard to find and people will begin widening searches for the sought-after item. Millers says be vigilant when making purchases through online market places and retailers you have never heard of before. Be sure to check rules on returns and refunds, make sure they are using a safe payment method, don’t buy from anyone who wants you to pay outside the marketplace’s pay system, search online for the site’s name with words like “complaint” or “scam,” look for pictures of the item and thoroughly read descriptions about and the location of the item. To avoid identity theft, type in the site’s email address instead of clicking on email links, only pay on sites with a URL starting with https, only share necessary personal information and pay with a credit card as this affords more protection if something goes wrong. Be very wary of unexpected emails and phone calls this time of year, many of them are phishing for personal information by utilizing trusted names and logos. Miller also urges consumers to know the rules of using gift cards and ensuring your charitable donation counts. Research the charitable organization online and search for negative reviews and ratings. Look up ratings at the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance or on Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar. You can also check with the state charity regulator to make sure the organization is registered with them.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO