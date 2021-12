Picture Prince William listening to music. What's he playing? It's kind of hard to imagine, because it's not like we see the future King of England heading to music festivals or sharing his Spotify playlist on social media. But, as it turns out, one of the royal's favorite songs is a top hit by Tina Turner. In a new episode of the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk (as reported by Entertainment Tonight), William shared a memory of being with Princess Diana when he and his brother, Prince Harry, were children that keeps him connected to Turner's music today.

