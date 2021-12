BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Mexican wolf had to be euthanized recently at Brookfield Zoo, due to injuries she suffered when she was shot before being rescued. The zoo made the decision this week to euthanize the 9-year-old female wolf, Sibi. Veterinary examinations and a CT scan revealed her front leg joint had deteriorated severely to the point where it could not be repaired surgically or managed with pain relievers, the zoo said. Sibi was born in Mexico in 2012, and was later transferred to the Endangered Wolf Center in Missouri, where staff even then noticed she was limping, the zoo said....

