A holiday cookie exchange party is the best kind of party — because you get to go home with dozens of different cookies, of course. But it's also a fun way to spend quality time with friends during the busy holiday season without having to do too much heavy lifting in the way of hosting. The vibe can be as casual as you want it to be, and the time commitment is far more flexible than your average cocktail party or holiday brunch.

