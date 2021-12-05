Bryan College Women’s Basketball selected No. 25 in NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll

In her first seasons leading the Boston College women’s basketball program, it “wasn’t even a thought” for head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee to try to schedule a game against UAlbany. That, the former Great Danes coach said in a Friday interview with The Daily Gazette, “would’ve been too tough.”. Now, in...
Maryland dropped six spots to No. 8 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll Monday after losing two games in a week that saw eight of the top 10 teams change places behind unanimous No. 1 South Carolina. UConn reclaimed No. 2 spot -- up one spot and shared with...
The Emporia State womens basketball team is receiving votes in this weeks national coaches poll. They would be ranked 26th. They will play two ranked teams this week. Fort Hays State is ranked number 1. Emporia State will play Fort Hays Saturday. Nebraska Kearney is ranked 21st. Emporia State plays...
MANHEIM, PA – Following the first month of competition, the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) released their NCAA Women’s Regular Coaches Poll #1, and the top five saw a shakeup. King University moved to the top spot over two-time defending national champion McKendree University while North Central College jumped into the top five.
College football's Rivalry Week pitted chalk against chaos, with the latter scoring a stunning upset with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. No. 5 Michigan was the biggest winner on Saturday, upending No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 for the program's first win in "The Game" since 2011. It kept alive the Wolverines' hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the first time under Jim Harbaugh while ending the Buckeyes' bid for a fifth straight Big Ten championship and fifth playoff appearance. Not a bad day's work.
(Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 edition) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Bryan College Volleyball team took the court against No. 7 ranked Marian University on Saturday evening in the 2021 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round. The Lady Lions squared off against the Knight just 7 months earlier in last year’s Opening Round. Bryan came into the match with determination and an edge. Both Set 1 and 2 were tightly contested late with Marian closing out each stanza to take a 2-0 lead. The Knights seemed poised to steal the sweep after leading 21-24, but the Lady Lions would not surrender easily and scored five-straight points to win Set 3, 26-24. This was just the 12th set the Knights had lost all season. With Set 4 tied 15-15, Marian was able to score 10-straight points to win the match and punch their ticket to Sioux City, IA. Bryan never backed down against one of the top teams in the nation and took one more step in their journey towards national contention.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Sources said that somebody wrote Gonzaga was unquestionably the best men’s college basketball team in the country. That unquestionably seemed like a premature thing to say less than three weeks into the season, and I’m guessing that Mike Krzyzewski thought so, too, because his Duke team was unquestionably three points better than the Zags Friday night in Las Vegas.
HELENA — Both Carroll basketball teams are ranked inside the NAIA’s top-5. In the latest NAIA top-25 coaches’ poll released on Wednesday, the Saints men and women each moved up a spot, with Kurt Paulson’s team advancing to No. 4 and Rachelle Sayers’ team breaking into the top-5 at No. 5 for the first time this season.
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Men’s Basketball team remained in the nation’s top 20 in the second poll of the season, released by the NAIA on Wednesday. The Warriors checked in at No. 20 after going 2-1 since the previous poll. LC opened Cascade Conference play with a 95-73 victory...
Even though Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s high-powered baseball team doesn’t plunge for several weeks into action, star-spangled recognition has started to roll in. The NAIA recently named Eagle senior Cody Muncy — one of the most feared batters from coast to coast and all points south and north in America — to its NAIA Preseason Baseball All-American Team.
MOUNT VERNON, Ga. – The Brewton-Parker men’s wrestling program appeared in the receiving votes section in the latest NAIA Men’s Wrestling Coaches’ Poll, the national office announced on Friday. The Barons were mentioned in the receiving votes section with 15 votes in the poll, adding a few votes from the...
Dan Willis has been named the new women’s wrestling coach at the University of Mount Olive. Jeff Eisen, vice president for athletics, made the announcement. “We conducted a national search for a head women’s wrestling coach, but in the end, the best candidate was right here in Mount Olive the whole time,” Eisen said. “Dan has done a great job with our men’s program and he undoubtedly will also do a great job with the women.”
Purdue completed a clean sweep of the college basketball rankings on Monday, when the Boilermakers reached No. 1 in the Coaches Poll after also landing the top spot in the AP Top 25. It marks a historic day for the program, which was No. 2 in last week's Coaches Poll.
(Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 edition) CLEVELAND, GA – The Bryan College Men’s Basketball team took the court against Truett McConnell on Wednesday night for an Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) game against the Bears. A free throw by Noah Mulaski gave the Lions a 10-point lead halfway through the opening stanza, and they extended it out to 15 heading into the locker room up 37-22 at halftime. The Bears battled their way back in the second half to tie the game at the free-throw line to force overtime. Bryan was able to go 8-11 from the free-throw line in extra time to secure the hard-fought 67-62 road victory. Bryan improves to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the AAC.
Samantha Smith, head coach of the women’s basketball team, leads the new coaching staff with a faster-paced playing style and helping players excel on and off the court. Smith came to SIUE in April of 2021 after being head coach at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, for four years. Smith...
Arizona women’s basketball will finally get back on the court against an opponent on Thursday, Dec. 9 when the team faces the North Dakota State Bison. UC Riverside canceled its Dec. 3 meeting with Arizona due to COVID-19 concerns within the UCR program. That left a 12-day gap on the Wildcats' schedule. Despite the long absence from the court, off-court stories continue to unfold.
(Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 edition) The Rhea County High School Eagle bowling teams wrapped up the regular season this week, with an away match on Tuesday against the Bradley Central Bears and a home match against the Sale Creek Panthers on Wednesday at Crystal Lanes Bowling Center. The Lady Eagles...
