Bryan College Women’s Basketball selected No. 25 in NAIA Coaches' Top 25 Poll

(Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 edition) INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The Bryan College Volleyball team took the court against No. 7 ranked Marian University on Saturday evening in the 2021 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round. The Lady Lions squared off against the Knight just 7 months earlier in last year’s Opening Round. Bryan came into the match with determination and an edge. Both Set 1 and 2 were tightly contested late with Marian closing out each stanza to take a 2-0 lead. The Knights seemed poised to steal the sweep after leading 21-24, but the Lady Lions would not surrender easily and scored five-straight points to win Set 3, 26-24. This was just the 12th set the Knights had lost all season. With Set 4 tied 15-15, Marian was able to score 10-straight points to win the match and punch their ticket to Sioux City, IA. Bryan never backed down against one of the top teams in the nation and took one more step in their journey towards national contention.

8 DAYS AGO