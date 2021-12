BYU overcame a sloppy first half and turned things around the final 20 minutes to beat Utah 75-64 Saturday night in the Huntsman Center. Rebounding was the key for BYU, as BYU outrebounded the Utes 45-28 and had 18 offensive boards compared to Utah’s 6. Caleb Lohner had 12 rebounds — 5 of them offensive — to go along with 12 points. Utah came into the game #6 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage and 13th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, but they were no match for BYU’s long and athletic wings and front line. Lohner waved goodbye to his former team’s student section after his nice night.

