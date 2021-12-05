ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business education must prioritise planet and purpose as well as profit

By Andrew Jack
Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs politicians from around the world converged on Glasgow last month for the COP26 negotiations to tackle climate change, the leaders of some of the top business schools in Europe geared up to make their own contribution. The heads of Cambridge: Judge, Oxford: Saïd, HEC Paris, IE, Iese, IMD,...

Financial Times

Business schools aim for an international experience at home

International experience is “extremely valuable” to Fernanda Juárez Trevino, a Mexican student on the Bachelor of Business Administration at Esade business school in Barcelona. “One of the reasons I chose to study at Esade was the opportunity to share classes and meet people from all over the world and broaden my thinking,” she says.
EDUCATION
Financial Times

Business schools lag behind Europe’s executives on ESG

Business is undergoing profound change. Urged on by regulatory reforms proposed by the European Commission, the continent’s executives are at the forefront of promoting purposeful, responsible and sustainable business. European business schools should be at the vanguard but risk being left behind. Many schools have been slow to recognise the...
EDUCATION
Financial Times

FT European business schools 2021: Methodology and key

This is the 18th annual Financial Times ranking of European business schools. It is a composite ranking based on the combined performance of Europe’s leading schools across the five main rankings of programmes published by the FT in 2021: MBA, Executive MBA, Masters in Management (MiM) and in 2020 for the two rankings of non-degree executive education programmes as we did not run the Custom and Open rankings this year. The Online MBA and Masters in Finance rankings are not included.
EDUCATION
Financial Times

What business school did for me

German. St Petersburg State University GSOM, Russia. Cems Master in International Management, graduates 2022. Currently on exchange at Cornell University, US. I was always curious to go off the beaten path because many of my friends and family studied in places that Germans more commonly choose, like London. I wanted to go to places where I have not been much before, if at all, to put myself out of my comfort zone and see how things are done in different countries.
EDUCATION
Financial Times

In charts: Business school teaching on ESG

Find out which are the best European business schools, according to the Financial Times. Also, learn how the table was compiled. As environmental, social and governance standards become ever more important criteria by which business schools are judged, the Financial Times’s ranking team analysed how European institutions are faring compared with their global rivals, as well as assessing how students are funding their degrees, alumni seniority and favoured sectors of employment. Below we look at which degrees — MBA, Executive MBA or Masters in Management — are rated highly for ESG teaching.
EDUCATION
Financial Times

European Business Schools ranking: profiles

The FT top 95 European Business Schools ranking of 2021. Find out which are the best European business schools, according to the Financial Times. Also, learn how the table was compiled. Top European school: HEC Paris. HEC Paris retains its top place in the European ranking for the third year...
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid: Prioritising wellbeing essential, education inspector says

The wellbeing of pupils, students and staff should continue to be prioritised, according to Wales' chief inspector of education. Claire Morgan said it had been "another very demanding year" for everyone due to the pandemic. Estyn's annual report comes amid Covid rule changes urging secondary school pupils to wear face...
EDUCATION
ceoworld.biz

Why & How Business Education Must Teach Business as A Force For Public Good

The global shift towards knowledge-based economies and societies has naturally positioned ‘knowledge’ at the heart of contemporary public policymaking. There are collaborations and partnerships taking shape all around, leading to interactions across multiple sectors like academia, industries, startups, NGOs, and governments at all its three tiers. In this dynamic, collaborative, and symbiotic ecosystem, it is important for the young management graduates and professionals, to have an understanding about the linkages between management discipline on the one hand and the real-life, significant changes in the public sphere, on the other. This would sensitize the students on public policy, public affairs, governance etc., early in their management studies enabling them to grasp the nuances of policy issues.
EDUCATION
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Netherlands
Financial Times

Why ethics must be built into tech development

Facebook’s one-time internal motto, “Move fast and break things”, has for years been a subject of parody. The social media company — now in one of the most difficult periods in its history, beset by criticism and whistleblower leaks — is painted by some as an example of prioritising growth over what is good for its customers and wider society.
BUSINESS
strategy+business

The purpose of “purpose”

If 2020 was all about crises—the pandemic and the outrage in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, to name two—and companies’ resilience and ability to navigate disruption, 2021 feels like it has been the year of “purpose.” Companies are issuing purpose statements with great fanfare, and the phrase purpose-driven company is so ubiquitous that it risks joining the ranks of strategic and going forward—words and phrases that are added almost reflexively to every sentence of corporate-speak.
ECONOMY
businesstravelnews.com

Finding the Purpose of Business Travel

Recently I went on my first international business trip in two years. A transatlantic trip for five nights came with significant financial investment, carbon cost and personal compromise. Was it worth it? You may have seen Festive Road's Purposeful Travel & Meetings model where we encourage companies only to consume the most valuable trips or meetings. You can imagine my "purpose" antennae were on full alert during my trip. Could I have achieved the same outcomes virtually? On this occasion, I believe no; but why? I believe the next year's worth of travel and meetings consumption is critical, but which in-person meetings work and which don't. Which virtual or hybrid meetings work, or don't?
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

Most of What You Know About Business Purpose Is Wrong

Your company’s purpose is the valuable reason it exists. Purpose-driven businesses focus on that purpose and align everything else around it — including how and why they make money. Unfortunately, purpose has become a victim of the jargon machine. The "purpose" label is slapped onto everything that vaguely touches positive...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Build on Bitcoin: Create Relevant and Profitable Businesses

There have been many implementations of Bitcoin since its inception in 2008 and its creation in 2009. Numerous forks have engendered confusion in the market about which one truly is the original Bitcoin. A latest study created by MNP, one of the top five business, accounting and tax consulting firms...
MARKETS
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Anchored Purpose Box

The Anchored Purpose Box is a subscription you sign up for. Then, once a month, the box, which is assembled in western North Dakota, shows up at your door. And although it’s made here in North Dakota, the products originate from underdeveloped countries worldwide. The owner says each box contains...
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Why Financial Planners Have a Fiduciary Duty to Be Well Educated in Cryptocurrency

If a client came to you about a traditional investment opportunity, you'd be sure to research the topic and give your best advice. Why, then, are so many financial advisors skittish when it comes to learning about cryptocurrency? After all, it's your fiduciary duty to give your clients your best advice on a wide range of investments. Even if your best advice remains to run away—far, far away—from the volatile market of crypto, you owe your clients to understand the market and be able to explain why you reach a certain recommendation.
MARKETS
Forbes

To Succeed As An Entrepreneur, Innovator Or Trailblazer, You Must Find Your True Purpose

Fabrice Testa is the co-founder of Maana Electric, a serial entrepreneur, highly sought-after coach, public speaker and bestselling author. When I was a child, I was fascinated by all those people who had contributed to build the world — inventors like Alexander Graham Bell, scientists like Marie Curie or adventurers like Columbus. By watching the news, I also discovered the names of the great leaders of my time — businesspeople, politicians, diplomats, activists — they were actively shaping my future. As a child, I also loved sci-fi. I watched Star Trek and The Six Million Dollar Man. I found the things they did on those shows extraordinary, and I longed to find a way to create extraordinary things as well.
ECONOMY
theonlinebeacon.com

Physical Education Requirement Dropped; Replaced By Wellness Tier I Core Course

The physical education (P.E.) graduation requirement that once applied to all students has been removed for Class of 2025 and future students and substituted by a core curriculum change. Instead of a P.E. graduation requirement, the college has implemented a new Tier One core course requirement called “Health and Wellness,”...
YOGA
CSO

CISOs must adapt to business-critical nature of role

Cybersecurity is rising to substantial importance at board level within organisations large and small, with cyber risk ranked as the number one organisational threat by global CEOs in the KPMG 2021 CEO Outlook Pulse Survey. This has seen the role of the CISO take on new significance as cybersecurity becomes ever more entwined with and vital to business success.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

Solution to wasted energy lies in improved distribution

The author is visiting professor and chair of the Kings Policy Institute at King’s College London. The discussion at COP26 covered almost all the potential answers to the looming challenge of climate change: from small scale nuclear reactors to battery-powered aircraft; and from changes in human diets to the erection of protectionist barriers. One issue, however, seemed to be neglected — and that is the potential for serious gains in energy efficiency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
prweek.com

Lexington appoints Edelman’s purpose chief as head of responsible business

In his new position at Lexington, Andrew Wilson will oversee responsible business practice and provide strategic advice to the firm’s clients on corporate responsibility, sustainability, ESG and business purpose. He leads a core team of five and will work with other teams across the integrated agency. Wilson will work with...
BUSINESS

