My leap from ice dancer to MBA student

Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. Has there ever been a more urgent need for the World Central Kitchen? The not-for-profit was founded in 2010 by Spanish-born chef José Andrés in response to the earthquake that devastated Haiti. Among its initiatives, the organisation provides meals to communities hit by natural disasters and humanitarian crises. Both are on the rise. Even in the short time since CEO Nate Mook joined World Central Kitchen (WCK) four years ago, he’s seen the escalation. “2017 was a turning point for the planet,” he says. “Three major hurricanes hit the US. That used to be a challenge we faced once a decade. Now it is multiple times a year. It’s not just frequency but speed and intensity. After Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans developed an evacuation plan that takes 72 hours to execute. Now that plan has to be overhauled because storms hit harder and faster.” The pandemic has intensified the need for the relief, as have recent humanitarian crises such as Haitian asylum seekers amassing at the US-Mexico border, where WCK has been feeding thousands.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO