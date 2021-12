About 360 miles from Fort Collins is Noel, Colorado. Imagine spending the holidays at your own Christmas cabin on over 65 acres of your Colorado own. I can picture many 'destination' gatherings at my own Christmas cabin, outside of Noel, Colorado. I'd have parties like the Rat Pack on vacation. Martinis, music, dancing, and snow. (hopefully.) I'd have large get togethers because I'd have plenty of space on this huge ranch, about 30 miles from Telluride.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO