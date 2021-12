Every day, people around the world transfer billions of dollars. These transactions are heavily reliant on paper although most people send money digitally. In financial environments, bankers still keep financial ledgers. But, what if there was a database that had the qualities of a ledger that can instantly log transactions and monitor and register changes in real-time? What if this system doesn’t require time-consuming third-party verification? That is exactly what Blockchain technology offers and the technology is creeping into the financial sector.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO