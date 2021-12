The maternal grandmother of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes has been pictured crying as balloons were let loose to commemorate him.Madeleine Halcrow, who was attending her grandson’s vigil Sunday, was seen wearing a t-shirt bearing a photograph of Arthur.Ms Halcrow had been stopped from seeing her grandson since 2019 after he moved in with his father Thomas Hughes, 29, and stepmother Emma Tustin, 32.Tustin, who was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, left Arthur with a fatal brain injury after she beat him, poisoned him with salt and starved him while he was in her sole care.Hughes was also found guilty of...

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO