ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds United 2-2 Brentford: I can't praise Brentford players enough - Thomas Frank

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford manager Thomas Frank says it was "cruel" to concede a late equaliser at...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank insists experience overrated in football

Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists experience is overrated in football. Frank has questioned the importance of experience as his Brentford side continue to adapt to life in the top flight when they face Everton on Sunday. Frank may have good cause to downplay longevity as he prepares to come up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thomas Frank urges Brentford to be brave in bid to improve home form

Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday. The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal, and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Frank
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank admits Zanka injury concern

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Mathias Zanka Jørgensen is out of their clash with Tottenham. Zanka has been missed for the past three games after breaking down against Everton. Frank said, "Zanka will be assessed weekly. He is not available against Tottenham." Kistoffer Ajer is also facing 3-4 weeks on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

There’s nothing magic – Brentford manager Thomas Frank downplays importance of experience

Thomas Frank has questioned the importance of experience as his Brentford side continue to adapt to life in the top flight when they face Everton on Sunday.Frank may have good cause to downplay longevity as he prepares to come up Rafael Benitez who celebrated his 1,0000 game as a manager just one week after the Dane took charge of Brentford in December 2016.Frank is a huge admirer of Benitez, whom he rates as “one of the best in the world” despite his recent travails on Merseyside, but believes that on the pitch the gulf in Premier League minutes will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank: Ivan Toney can take inspiration from Harry Kane to reach potential for Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Ivan Toney can use Harry Kane as inspiration for getting to the top of the game.Toney, who scored 33 goals as the Bees won promotion to the Premier League last season, is settling into life in the top flight, scoring four goals so far, including the winner against Everton on Sunday.The 25-year-old has been more prolific than Kane, who is having an unusually poor season and has found the net just once in the league, but the England captain’s talents are not in doubt.“In this international world, you look across the world and every kind...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Sport#Bbc One#Iplayer
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank: Leeds an inspiration

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he has great respect for Sunday opponents Leeds United. They emerged from the Sky Bet Championship determined not just to make up the numbers, and Frank freely admits the way Leeds approached the same task last season – they finished ninth – provided inspiration. He...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thomas Frank convinced points will come for Brentford if they remain ‘brave’

Thomas Frank is convinced Brentford’s Premier League points total will start ticking over once again if they continue to be brave and aggressive. The promoted Bees head for Leeds on Sunday having won only one of their last seven league games after Thursday night’s 2-0 defeat at Tottenham and collected just four points in the process.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Pontus Jansson fell in love with Leeds, admits Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Brentford’s Pontus Jansson will rekindle a love affair with Leeds when he returns to his former club as a Premier League player. The 30-year-old former Malmo and Torino central defender spent three years at Elland Road before joining the Bees in 2019, but had left by the time the West Yorkshire club finally made it back into the top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Brentford boss Frank calls on England chance for Henry

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says wing-back Rico Henry deserves England recognition. Henry, 24, was named in the PFA Championship team of the year last season and has started all 15 Premier League games after helping Brentford win promotion. Bees boss Frank said: “Rico has done fantastic so far in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank claims Brentford number one in Premier League for containing Covid

Brentford boss Thomas Frank claims his club are “maybe number one in the Premier League” at safeguarding against Covid-19.Tottenham have confirmed eight players and five staff members have tested positive as they prepare for their Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday night.Frank was without striker Ivan Toney due to coronavirus for Sunday’s Premier League draw at Leeds, while Mads Bech Sorensen is back in contention for Friday’s home game against Watford after recently testing positive.“I don’t think there’s much you can do to be fair,” Frank said. “We do of course take all our precautions.“I’m pretty sure from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This is what football is all about': Thomas Frank delighted with Brentford's last-gasp win over Watford as he praises his side's 'unbelievable mentality' for snatching three points with goals in 84th and 95th minute

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was in an ecstatic mood after his side beat Watford 2-1 at home to get back to winning ways in the Premier League. The Bees bossed the second half but were unable to respond to Emmanuel Dennis' first-half header until Pontus Jansson headed home six minutes from time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Tottenham vs Brentford player ratings as Tottenham capture a home win hammering Brentford by 2-0 at full-time

Tottenham vs Brentford: Tottenham faced Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in Matchday 14 of Premier League. Brentford gifted Spurs with an early lead as they scored an own goal in the first half. Son converted the 2nd goal for Spurs giving them a surety of 3 points. Spurs attack had been tremendous & they provided a hard time to Brentford defence where the goalkeeper had to put most of the effort going for the saves. The whole Spurs team took the attacking to a different level going for continuous attacking effort.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy