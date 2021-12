Some of the fall’s biggest games, at least in terms of first-person shooters, have been Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Halo Infinite. Each puts a major focus on competitive multiplayer. While they all boast a big budget, they differ in terms of presentation, themes, mechanics, quality, and even genre. Oftentimes, players only have the budget or time (or both) for one game. If you’re into playing first-person shooters online, which of these heavy-hitters is the best option? When it comes to Battlefield 2042, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Halo Infinite, which game has the best multiplayer? Here’s a breakdown of each.

