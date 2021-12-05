ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

City Girls Give Hilarious Speech While Accepting Their ‘Future Is Female’ Award: ‘Some Days We Want To Be Rappers. Next Day We Want To Be With Our Men’

By Sharde Gillam
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hORG_0dElCkit00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnG1P_0dElCkit00

Source: Marcelo Cantu / Capitol Music Group


Congratulations to the hip-hop duo, City Girls, who accepted the “Future Female” award yesterday at the Variety Hitmaker Brunch. Composed of JT and Yung Miami, the duo took to the stage at the brunch in true City Girls fashion to give an acceptance speech that was real, raw, and full of laughs as they basked in the honorable award.

“We getting an award,” JT said as she took the mic to accept the honor. “I don’t even know what to say. We getting an award. Thank you Variety , somebody recognized us,” she joked on the stage while the audience laughed.

JT, who wore a black and white ensemble, then thanked her groupmate, Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha, before she went down the list and thanked her entire team for constantly pushing them to be their best. She continued, “sometimes it’s easy to lose sight when things [are] not happening as fast as you want it to happen. But we have a team that stays on top of us. ‘Cause’ we are like, normal girls. Somedays we want to be rappers. Next day we want to be with our men,” she joked.

She closed the acceptance speech by passing the mic to her groupmate, Yung Miami, who wore a black and white pantsuit and kept it short and sweet by thanking everybody and God, closing her statement with her signature, “period.”

The City Girls’ Instagram page shared a clip of the speech, captioning the video, “Thank you @variety ! we’re so grateful to be acknowledged tonight Thank you to our City Girls & Boys for holding us down! & most importantly big thank you to everyone in our corner that has pushed us along the way @qcmceo_p , @coachk44 , @iammonieluv , @theethiopiandream . #TheFutureIsFemale #VarietyHitmakers

Check out the clip below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CITY ON LOCK (@citygirls)

After the release of hit singles like “Act Up” and “Twerkulator,” the City Girls have proven that the future is indeed female as they’ve been part of leading this major culture shift in hip-hop and entertainment where women not only have a seat at the table but are actually running things. “I feel like it’s a new generation,” Yung Miami told Variety recently. “I love to see all females winning — women is powerful. So just to be a part of it, to be rapping, and for our voices to be heard, I’m just thankful. I can’t even describe the feeling ’cause I never thought I’d be here.”

Congratulations to JT and Yung Miami!

Don’t miss…

Hot Girl Summer Loading…The City Girls Announce Collaboration With Boohoo

Missy Elliott Directed The City Girls’ ‘Twerkulator’ Video And It’s A Total Vibe

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Missy Elliott
Complex

UK Rapper Jeshi Wants Better For The Next “Generation”

It’s easy to get despondent about the future and that’s more than true now than it ever has been. There are countless crises for us to deal with and it will only get worse for the next generation. No wonder then, Jeshi says on his new single “Generation”, there’s such a widespread sense of hopelessness and even nihilism in younger people.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acceptance Speech#The City Girls#City Girls Boys#Qcmceo P#Coachk44#Iammonieluv#Theethiopiandream
fangirlish.com

We Want What Tom and Zendaya Have

And by that we mean the clothes of course. Well, and a few other things. With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to release in a few weeks, the promo for the movie is in full motion. Which means we get to see more of Tom and Zendaya together, at different events. This time, it was the Ballon d’Or ceremony — where Lionel Messi took home the big award, to no one’s surprise — that saw the top step out, together, and in style.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
101.5 The BUZZ

Nick Cannon Announces The Death Of His 7th Child Zen

According to TMZ, Nick Cannon made an emotional announcement on his show, “The Nick Cannon Show”, Tuesday that his youngest son Zen Cannon passed away. Zen was only 5 months old, his health seemed to spiral around Thanksgiving. Apparently, he developed a tumor shortly after being born. Nick explained how they thought it was a […]
CELEBRITIES
iosconews.com

Keri Hilson talks ‘Hip Hop Family Christmas,’ recording new music

Keri Hilson says her new comedic film, “Hip Hop Family Christmas,” follows a family of hip-hop royalty “trying to combat rumors and negativity”—and that it’s not too far off from what real celebrities experience. The “Knock You Down” singer also says she has been back in the studio, but it will be a surprise when her new music is released. (Dec. 3)
HIP HOP
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

784
Followers
729
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy