ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers have not reached out to former Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge for GM vacancy

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbeB5_0dElAxsg00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers evidently are not interested in having former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge be their next general manager after the Oregon franchise fired their longtime previous general manager Neil Oshey this week.

Per The Oregonian’s Dwight Jaynes, “the Blazers have not even spoken to Danny Ainge about vacant GM job.” And while we would not want a constant reminder of the beatdown Boston just handed Portland on Saturday, jokes aside, it is a curious situation. Jaynes notes his native status, previous stint playing for the team, and expert resume make him an ideal candidate as a floor-setter when the organization is in desperate need of some stability.

Whatever direction the organization goes in, it will need to do so in a hurry with major structural problems evident in the team and the 2022 NBA trade deadline rapidly drawing close.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Why Danny Ainge ‘Sure To Surface’ As Candidate For Blazers GM Job

Will the Portland Trail Blazers coax Danny Ainge out of retirement?. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix on Friday offered two reasons why he believes the former Celtics president of basketball operations is “sure to surface” in Portland’s search for a general manager. The job opened Friday when Portland fired president of basketball operations Neil Olshey for violations of the team’s code of conduct and named Joe Cronin is his interim replacement.
NBA
nbcboston.com

Danny Ainge Weighs in on Celtics' Struggles, Possible NBA Return

Forsberg: Ainge offers perspective on Celtics' early struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Danny Ainge is living 2,400 miles away from Boston now, but he’s still keeping close tabs on his former squad. Back in town Wednesday night to introduce Kevin McHale as his former Celtics teammate was...
NBA
NBC Sports

Could Danny Ainge be the Blazers' next GM after Olshey firing?

There's a new job opening in Danny Ainge's home state. The Portland Trail Blazers fired general manager Neil Olshey on Friday after an independent investigation of the franchise's workplace environment found that Olshey violated the team's code of conduct. Director of Player Personnel Joe Cronin will serve as interim GM...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
NESN

What ‘Big Question’ For Danny Ainge Is Regarding Trail Blazers Job

It was a huge surprise when Danny Ainge stepped down from his role as president of basketball operations for the Celtics. Many anticipated he’d be in Boston for years and years to come, but COVID-19 was difficult on many, and he perhaps believed all the negativity he faced last year just wasn’t worth the bologna anymore. Life is short.
NBA
Yardbarker

Danny Ainge Evaluates Celtics, Brad Stevens, and Discusses Potential NBA Return

On Wednesday, in an interview with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston, former Boston Celtics president of basketball operations, Danny Ainge, shared his thoughts on a wide range of topics. That included his evaluation of how the team is playing, the job his successor, Brad Stevens, is doing as he grows into the position, and how he's spending his newly found free time. Ainge also spoke about the possibility of coming back to work in an NBA front office.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Ainge
NESN

Danny Ainge Believes Celtics Have Bigger Areas Of Concern Than Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics are having a frustrating season, to say the least, but Danny Ainge isn’t putting any worry into Jayson Tatum’s struggles. Tatum is averaging 25.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 26 games. And while he certainly could improve, constant injuries, illnesses and the bench failing to come up big also have led to Boston’s issues.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Basketball Operations#Oregonian#Dwightjaynes#Celtics Wire
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Cavs Trade Lands Damian Lillard In Cleveland

The future of Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard is as cloudy as ever. While he has been adamant that he will not be requesting a trade elsewhere, that doesn’t necessarily rule out a trade being done involving the NBA All-Star. Lillard’s future very well could depend...
NBA
The Spun

The Warriors Have Announce Big Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been patiently waiting for Klay Thompson to get back up to speed and make his 2021-22 season debut. The organization took another step on Sunday to signal that the five-time All-Star is moving in the right direction. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lakers Announce Decision On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight. What about Anthony Davis?. Davis woke up with a fever on Tuesday morning, putting his availability for tonight’s game in doubt. Whatever bug he was fighting won’t keep him from playing the Knicks at MSG.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy