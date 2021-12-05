Portland Trail Blazers have not reached out to former Boston Celtics president Danny Ainge for GM vacancy

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers evidently are not interested in having former Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge be their next general manager after the Oregon franchise fired their longtime previous general manager Neil Oshey this week.

Per The Oregonian’s Dwight Jaynes, “the Blazers have not even spoken to Danny Ainge about vacant GM job.” And while we would not want a constant reminder of the beatdown Boston just handed Portland on Saturday, jokes aside, it is a curious situation. Jaynes notes his native status, previous stint playing for the team, and expert resume make him an ideal candidate as a floor-setter when the organization is in desperate need of some stability.

Whatever direction the organization goes in, it will need to do so in a hurry with major structural problems evident in the team and the 2022 NBA trade deadline rapidly drawing close.

