It’s a new week for the Minnesota Vikings and, unfortunately, it comes with the addition of another name to their reserve/COVID-19 list. . .and this one could sting a bit. The Vikings have announced that cornerback Patrick Peterson has been placed on the COVID-19 list. Peterson has said that he is fully vaccinated, so he could still potentially be on the field for the Vikings’ NFC North tussle with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. If he is asymptomatic and presents two consecutive negative tests, he will be able to come back and be with the team.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO