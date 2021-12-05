ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady Racks Up 4 TDs In Bucs Win, Including Pair To Rob Gronkowski

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (CBS) – Tom Brady was a busy man against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Brady was called upon early and often against the Falcons, and was up to the task. The former Patriots quarterback finished 38-51 passing with 368 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Bucs won 30-17.

Among the throws was a vintage 27-yard connection with Rob Gronkowski on third down in the second quarter to give Tampa a 20-10 lead.

Brady had 217 yards and three touchdowns on 21-28 passing in the opening two quarters alone. Unfortunately for Brady, he actually threw four touchdowns in the half. One of the scores, however, went to the other team.

In the closing seconds of the half, Brady tried to find his running back inside his own 10 yard line. Instead, Marlon Davidson snagged it and ran the ball three yards in for an Atlanta touchdown.

The Bucs headed into the intermission with a 20-17 lead after the pick-six.

Brady slowed down a touch in the second half, but he did connect with Gronkowski for a second time late in the third quarter.

Brady was widely seen as the leader in the NFL MVP race entering Week 13, and his Sunday performance is sure to add to his chances.

The win improve the Bucs to 9-3 on the season as they look for a second straight Super Bowl win.

