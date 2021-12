The family RV was rumbling into a new town. It’s April 2021, and this was the Cunninghams’ fifth stop in a stretch that saw them play 11 events in 12 weeks, when they’d decamp in outposts like Broussard, Louisiana, Huntsville, Alabama, and Knoxville, Tennessee. Normally, they’d meticulously map out every aspect of motorhome life at the beginning of the year, from the routes to rest stops to parks. But, somehow, they’d gotten off course amid a three-day deluge. Now, it was 11 p.m., and they were tired, and a morning pro-am beckoned. They guided the 42-footer into the lot, hooked up and killed the lights.

