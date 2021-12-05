Georgia to Take on Michigan in Orange Bowl

Thirteen weeks' worth of sample size, conference champions having been crowned and the playoff picture has been finalized.

The top four teams include three power-five programs — Alabama, Michigan, and Georgia — and a group of five program. In its short seven-year history, Cincinnati became the first non-power five team to make the College Football Playoff.

Official College Football Playoff Rankings

1. Alabama (12-1)

2. Michigan (12-1)

3. Georgia (12-1)

4. Cincinnati (13-0)

The No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will take on Michigan in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. They have until December 31st to lick their wounds as well. Following a game in which they allowed 41 points after having allowed a mere 37 points in their previous five games combined.

It was an eye-opening loss for the Bulldogs, and if they are going to avenge that loss, they will need to get over a Michigan Wolverine team that won the big ten title for the first time in 17 years.

It's also a matchup of teams that dominate the line of scrimmage and lean on a run game offensively to open up their offense. Georgia will likely open a slight favorite despite the loss to Alabama.

