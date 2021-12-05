MATCHDAY: Benitez under pressure as Everton welcomes Arsenal

Everton's head coach Rafael Benitez, center, leaves the pitch at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Liverpool won 4-1. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

After a thrashing by his former club in the Merseyside derby, Everton manager Rafa Benitez is under increasing pressure heading into a home match against Arsenal that wraps up the 15th round of games in the Premier League. Everton has collected just two points from a possible 24 over its last eight games and has plunged to 16th place, five points above the relegation zone. Arsenal is also coming off a loss, at Manchester United. A win will move Arsenal to fifth.

SPAIN

Midtable Athletic Bilbao tries to end a six-game winless streak in the Spanish league when it visits second-to-last Getafe. Athletic has lost four of its last six matches, including 1-0 at league leader Real Madrid in the previous round. Getafe has struggled this season but lost only once in its last five league matches. Getafe has two wins in its previous four league games.

ITALY

Relegation-threatened Cagliari has improved recently and ended a run of four straight losses with three successive draws. But it has still only won one of its 15 Serie A matches and is mired in the drop zone. It hosts Torino, which let slip a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against Empoli midweek. Midtable Empoli welcomes Udinese, which has inched away from the relegation zone after two draws, including a credible 4-4 draw at Lazio.

___

