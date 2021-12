Michigan and Iowa face off in the Big Ten Championship Game this coming Saturday, with the Wolverines playing for a College Football Playoff spot. If they crack the top four when all is said and done, it will be their first in program history. The Maize and Blue have a ton of momentum after upsetting Ohio State this past Saturday, 42-27, but the Hawkeyes are also playing well under longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz, evidenced by four straight wins. During the Big Ten Championship Game teleconference Sunday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke highly of Ferentz and the program he has built throughout his past two decades and change as Iowa's leader.

