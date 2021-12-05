ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams DL Aaron Donald fined for incident with Packers OL Lucas Patrick

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1iK4_0dEl1t3q00

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been fined coming out of a loss to the Green Bay Packers for the second consecutive time.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Donald was fined $10,300 for grabbing the neck area of Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick during the Rams’ 36-28 loss in Green Bay last Sunday. Donald wasn’t penalized for the action, but video review from the league necessitated a fine for unnecessary roughness.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports provided replay from the FOX broadcast here.

This is familiar territory for Donald. Last year, Donald was fined $10,000 for grabbing the facemask of Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins following a play during Green Bay’s playoff win over the Rams at Lambeau Field.

Overall, Donald has been fined 10 times by the NFL for infractions during the regular season over his career. This latest fine was his first of the 2021 season.

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, produced six tackles and five pressures, including a quarterback hit, during the loss to the Packers.

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Rams Star Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr’s second game with the Los Angeles Rams is going much better than his first. The superstar wide receiver just caught his first touchdown pass in more than a year. Beckham was found on a deep pass by Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Beckham now has three catches for...
NFL
numberfire.com

Packers: Aaron Rodgers (toe) will play in Week 12 clash with Rams

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe) will play in Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers was absent from practice again on Friday and will enter Sunday without taking any practice reps during the week due to a toe injury. Our models expect him to complete 22.8 passes on 34.0 attempts against the Rams.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Green Bay Packers make decision on Aaron Rodgers availability for matchup vs. Rams

Aaron Rodgers is still dealing with COVID-toe (just kidding) and he will not practice on Friday for the Green Bay Packers. That being said, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at today’s press conference that Rodgers will play on Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. “We were...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers Ol#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#Yahoo Sports#Fox
Acme Packing Company

Previewing Packers v. Rams by the numbers

The Green Bay Packers are up against it now when it comes to getting the one-seed. They entered last week as the favorites in the NFC to secure the all-valuable bye, but now sit behind Arizona, who has a 49% chance to take it, per FiveThirtyEight. Green Bay sits in the second position at 30%. Green Bay does have an ace in the hole as they have the head-to-head victory over Arizona, so they only need to match records.
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Jones with Chance to Play vs. Rams

Less than two weeks ago, Aaron Jones left the Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup with Seattle early due to a knee injury. Initially, we did not know the severity or how much time Jones would miss, but I imagine many assumed the worse. Fortunately, the injury turned out to...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers Banged Up OL Faces Stout Rams Defensive Front

Of the Green Bay Packers preferred five starters along the offensive line, they will be without three of them on Sunday. Of course, David Bakhtiari is still sidelined, Elgton Jenkins is out for the season, and we do not know when Josh Myers will return. This means the offensive line...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Allen Lazard active for Packers-Rams

The Packers officially have three key players back for Sunday’s matchup with the Rams. Running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary, and receiver Allen Lazard are all active for Green Bay after they each missed last week’s loss to the Vikings. Jones has 839 yards from scrimmage and seven...
NFL
doorcountydailynews.com

Packers host Rams in NFC showdown

In a rematch of the NFC divisional playoff game last year, the Green Bay Packers (8-3) will play host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) in a battle between teams looking to get back on the winning track. The Packers are coming off a 34-31 loss the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, while the Rams were crushed by the San Francisco 49ers 31-10 prior to their bye week.
NFL
247Sports

Friday Fives: Packers vs Rams

The Green Bay Packers are almost at their bye week. That is a welcome sight for a team that is ravaged by injuries. The Packers seem to lose on key contributor every week regardless of which side of the ball. Last week it was their swiss army knife, Elgton Jenkins....
NFL
wtmj.com

SECOND SCREEN: Packers vs. Rams

The Packers host the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field today. You can follow along with all the action this afternoon with our Packers Second Screen. Refresh this page for instant updates and analysis throughout today including the game; Packers Gameday on now, including Wayne & Larry’s call of the game on WTMJ, and worldwide on desktop and laptop (click here to listen). Chime in after the game with Greg Matzek on Packers OT on WTMJ and on desktop/laptop (click here to listen).
NFL
RamDigest

Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams

As the Los Angeles Rams return from their bye week, they'll face an injury-riddled Green Bay Packers team that sits on the cusp of holding the top spot in the NFC. Among the long list of injuries, Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
NFL
Kenosha News.com

Aaron Donald knows his emotional play can energize Rams against Packers on Sunday

With tears welling in his eyes, Aaron Donald stood on the Lambeau Field sideline lamenting an opportunity that got away. That is the enduring image from the Rams' NFC divisional-round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last season. "I just care," Donald said this week when asked about his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers vs. Rams: The Biggest Mismatch

The Green Bay Packers’ injury list taking on the Los Angeles Rams’ injury list. By numbers and skill, the Packers would have an overwhelming advantage, and that puts them in a big disadvantage for Sunday’s NFC showdown at Lambeau Field. According to ManGamesLost.com, a subscription site that charts injuries for...
NFL
wsau.com

Packers Hang on to Defeat Rams

GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — Green Bay held a 36-17 lead after three quarters only to see the Rams score 11 unanswered in the fourth, but Green Bay smothered an onside kick attempt with 18 seconds remaining to preserve a 36-28 win on Sunday at Lambeau. Aaron Rodgers finished 28/45...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rams' Week 12 Inactives at Packers

The Los Angeles Rams final injury report listed cornerback Dont'e Deayon and wide receiver Ben Skowronek as questionable. Meanwhile, the Rams made a late addition on Saturday, downgrading Skowronek to out, ahead of Sunday's showing in Green Bay. As for the Packers, they've battled a long list of injuries for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy