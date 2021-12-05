Rams DL Aaron Donald fined for incident with Packers OL Lucas Patrick

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been fined coming out of a loss to the Green Bay Packers for the second consecutive time.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Donald was fined $10,300 for grabbing the neck area of Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick during the Rams’ 36-28 loss in Green Bay last Sunday. Donald wasn’t penalized for the action, but video review from the league necessitated a fine for unnecessary roughness.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports provided replay from the FOX broadcast here.

This is familiar territory for Donald. Last year, Donald was fined $10,000 for grabbing the facemask of Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins following a play during Green Bay’s playoff win over the Rams at Lambeau Field.

Overall, Donald has been fined 10 times by the NFL for infractions during the regular season over his career. This latest fine was his first of the 2021 season.

Donald, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner, produced six tackles and five pressures, including a quarterback hit, during the loss to the Packers.