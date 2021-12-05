ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husker recruiting ticker: Three new juco offers out as NU looks for defensive help

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti (right) conducts a drill on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, during practice at Hawks Championship Center. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska knows it's going to have to replace a lot of production on the defensive side of the ball.

The Huskers had Brodie Tagaloa (San Francisco) in for an official visit before the weekend and high school defensive backs Malcolm Hartzog (Prentiss, Mississippi) and Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) on campus over the weekend in addition to Abilene Christian defensive back Ryan Stapp.

NU isn't stopping there at either position, though.

On Saturday, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander swung by Iowa Western's playoff game against Snow College from Utah.

Later that night, the Huskers offered a pair of Snow defenders in defensive lineman Cortez Hogans and Seleti Fevaleaki.

Hogans just verbally committed to Boise State late in November. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder began his career at Northern Illinois in 2018 and actually recorded a special teams tackle against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in 2019. Then he went to Snow.

Fevaleaki (6-3, 270) also has offers from Indiana and Utah State. He actually spent 2019 and 2020 on BYU's roster, then spent this fall at Snow.

The Huskers have to replace Ben Stille and Damion Daniels off of their 2021 defensive line at minimum, and Deontre Thomas has also given indications that he is leaving the program after five seasons as well. As a result, it's not surprising to see NU looking for older players to mix in with a young core group.

The Huskers also made a new junior college defensive back offer on Sunday to DeShon Singleton out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.

Singleton, listed at 6-3 and 200 pounds, is an Amite, Louisiana native who was lightly recruited out of high school last year but played one year at Hutch and, according to his social media, is a full academic qualifier.

In nine games, he was credited with a pair of interceptions, a pair of break-ups and 2.5 tackles for loss.

In recent weeks, he's also picked up offers from Kansas, Hawaii and several other Group of Five schools.

This story will be updated.

