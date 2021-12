Anthony Davis has not only had his worst individual jump-shooting season thus far in the 2021-22 campaign, but he has been among the league's worst scorers outside of the paint. He has made just nine of his 44 3-point attempts, good for only 20.5 percent from deep, and he hasn't been much better from mid-range. He's taking over five shots there per game, but has made only 38.3 percent of them. All told, Davis is shooting over 75 percent in the restricted area … but 34.4 percent everywhere else.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO