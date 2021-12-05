Kan. teen airlifted to hospital after ejected in violent pickup crash

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened a Salina man with a knife in the parking lot of Salina Regional Health Center. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Salina Regional Health Center at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an assault. A Salina man was exiting the hospital when he was approached by a man identified as Dromico Elam, 41, who allegedly was brandishing a large folding knife with the blade open.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO