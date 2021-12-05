Future Big 12 member Cincinnati makes College Football Playoff

One of West Virginia football’s brightest young stars has been recognized as one of the best in his class by multiple outlets. Freshman tackle Wyatt Milum was honored as a Freshman All-American by both The Athletic and On3 after his first season with the Old Gold and Blue. Milum was named to The Athletic’s second team, while he was simply named to On3’s True Freshman All-America team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO