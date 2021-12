Maryland men’s basketball has not gotten off to the start that many had hoped for. It was a season of expectations for the Terps, who started off No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll and even worked their way up one spot after the second week. But those expectations of a top team in the nation were seemingly too high, or at least, so it seems at this point in the season.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO