Wizards' Isaiah Todd drops 23 points on assignment in G League

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Washington Wizards rookie Isaiah Todd dropped a career-high on Saturday to lead the Captial City Go-Go to a win over the Raptors 905 on assignment in the NBA G League.

Todd finished with 23 points, five rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in 25 minutes of work during the 128-109 victory. He went 8-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, to be one of seven players to score in double figures for the Go-Go.

The 31st overall pick turned in his finest performance of the season and looked to shoot the ball confidently throughout the contest. He was also able to finish strong inside the paint on a couple of possessions and help move the ball around.

The organization believes Todd has a bright future in the league but just hasn’t been able to get him playing time. He will have the opportunity to continue to work on his game and stay sharp during his assignments with the Go-Go.

