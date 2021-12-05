ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets vs. Hawks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info

By Cody Taylor
 5 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks host the Charlotte Hornets, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 4
  • Time: 6 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Balley Sports Southeast, Balley Sports South

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks notable injuries:

Charlotte: LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee (health and safety protocols) and Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols).

Atlanta: Kevin Huerter (quad), Cam Reddish (non-COVID illness) and Trae Young (knee) are questionable while Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets:

  • F Gordon Hayward
  • F Miles Bridges
  • C P.J. Washington
  • G Cody Martin
  • G Ish Smith

Atlanta Hawks:

  • F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
  • F John Collins
  • C Clint Capela
  • G Delon Wright
  • G Trae Young

