Mississippi Law May Be Making Dent In Roe v Wade

Re “The lopsided ethic’s of life’s edges drive debate” (Dec. 5):. In his column, Professor Walters said that Roe v. Wade gives “all women the constitutional right to early-state abortion,” which is incorrect. The Constitution does not contain the right to abortion, as Justice Antonin Scalia himself stated, and doesn’t even include the word “abortion.” Roe v. Wade was accepted by the Supreme Court under the “right of privacy.” That left the cause of abortion still questionable because even Justice Harry Blackmun, who wrote the majority opinion in the case, admitted that “the Constitution does not explicitly mention any right of privacy.” Even the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg once wrote that the court’s decision in Roe was “heavy-handed judicial intervention that was difficult to justify.” In fact, seven years after the Supreme Court decision, the Fifth Edition of Black’s Law Dictionary was published and kept the standard definition of murder to include the intentional killing of a fetus. Those who are fighting to save Roe v. Wade know they are standing in shifting sand and will eventually lose.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO