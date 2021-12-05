Saints fan rooting guide for Week 13's remaining games

Which teams should New Orleans Saints fans be pulling for in Week 13? With the black and gold sitting in limbo at an unfortunate 5-7, somehow balanced between a high draft pick and being in the thick of the playoff picture, it really depends on what your goals are.

So here’s a quick look around the NFL’s Week 13 slate from each perspective. If you’re still in on the Saints as a wild-card team, we’ve got answers (and predictions on how their schedule could play out) — and if you’re a sicko more interested in draft positioning (read our recent mock draft), we’ve got information there, too.

Games with playoff seeding implications

New York Giants (4-7) at Miami Dolphins (5-7): Big Blue ranks behind the Saints for now, but a win would put them ahead of New Orleans in the playoff standings owing to their head-to-head victory early this season. Pull for the Dolphins to hand them a loss.

Minnesota Vikings (5-6) at Detroit Lions (0-10-1): The Vikings are, for now, the projected 8th seed in the NFC — a win this week would keep them in competition for the 7th seed and get them into the playoffs. So pull for a big Lions upset to bump Minnesota down into the crowd of 5-7 teams with New Orleans.

Philadelphia Eagles (5-7) at New York Jets (3-8): The Eagles have beaten the Saints head to head and are ranked a couple playoff seeds higher because of it. Root for a Gardner Minshew meltdown against Sheldon Rankins and the Jets to help the Saints climb back up into postseason relevance.

Arizona Cardinals (9-2) at Chicago Bears (4-7): A Bears win would tie their record with the Saints, Eagles, and Carolina Panthers (who are on bye this week) and possibly complicate things. Root for Arizona to put them away decisively.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3) at Atlanta Falcons (5-6): It's really, really unlikely, but a Buccaneers loss (and several subsequent losses) could theoretically put the NFC South title back in reach for the Saints. More realistic is the Falcons collapsing and taking another hurdle out of New Orleans' way. The Falcons are the 9th seed right now but could slide closer to the Saints (the 12th seed) with a loss. I know it's a lot to ask of Saints fans but root for a Falcons loss on Sunday.

Washington Football Team (5-6) at Las Vegas Raiders (6-5): Washington is currently the 7th seed in the NFC, but the Saints have a head-to-head win over them and that would help in tiebreaking procedures. Root for the Raiders to hang on with a win and push Ron Rivera's squad down into the 5-7 morass.

Games that impact the projected draft order