Wake's team is unimpressive. I know the ACC is down this year, but I dont

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
Brian Kelly will have to look elsewhere for LSU’s next offensive coordinator, per Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Kelly had targeted Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to follow him to Baton Rouge; however, Rees has turned down the opportunity, according to Dellenger. “Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees is remaining at...
In the tidal wave that Brian Kelly leaves at Notre Dame upon him taking the LSU job we’ve heard from the first member of the Fighting Irish coaching staff in regards to the move. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian took to Twitter to share the following in the...
After four years as the quarterback of the Nebraska Cornhuskers program, the Adrian Martinez era in Lincoln is officially over. On Thursday, the fourth-year QB took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. As a four-year starter for the Huskers, he will have one year of remaining eligibility due to last year’s COVID-19 season.
Brian Kelly made waves among Tigers faithful when it was announced he wasn’t bringing back long-time LSU staff member. On Friday, news broke that Kelly opted not to retain the Tigers’ long time strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt, who helped propel the team to three national titles. To illustrate,...
The Grambling State football program signed off on a letter stating grievances against President Rick Gallot with numerous allegations.
The post Grambling State players blame president for fall of “Black Notre Dame” appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
In recent years the Atlantic Division champion waited on “Coastal chaos” to sort itself out during the final weekend of the regular season. But last week Pittsburgh clinched the Coastal Division and a (...)
CHESNUT HILL, Mass. -- Feels like '06 baby. On the back of a defense that came to play and an offense that eventually found its groove, Wake Forest clinched their first ACC Atlantic birth since 2006 by bludgeoning Boston College 41-10 and moving on to play Pitt in what's sure to be a game with a lot of fireworks.
After finishing the season 10-2 with an ACC Atlantic title, yes you read that right and man is it awesome to say that, the All-ACC teams were announced today, and there wasn’t a shortage of Wake Forest players on either side of the ball. Here’s a quick rundown of who made the cut:
Amongst this wild coaching carousel we’ve seen over the past couple weeks, one that has flown under the radar is former Oregon head football coach Mario Cristobal taking the Miami job, in place of Manny Diaz. Now you would think, considering the solid success the Ducks have had over...
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Third-down conversions will be a key factor in this weekend’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game between No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 18 Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have been one of the national leaders by converting half of their third-down chances. But the Panthers have been one of the nation’s best at stopping opposing offenses on third down. Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson says it’s the “film-study down” because of all the preparation required to be ready for different defensive looks. Pitt linebacker Phil Campbell says the Panthers aim to get the team’s “Delta” package on the field to pressure quarterbacks.
After a historic regular season which saw him break UNC’s single-season records for receptions and receiving yards, sophomore receiver Josh Downs was named to the All-ACC first team Tuesday morning. Downs tallied 98 catches, 1,273 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season for the Tar Heels, and caught at least...
After seven Atlantic Coast Conference squads reached the NCAA Tournament this past spring, there’s been a bit of a slow start for teams in the league during the first month of the new campaign. Only one ACC program, No. 1 Duke, is currently ranked in the AP Top 25. North...
The conference season starts early for the University of Miami as the Hurricanes play Clemson, their first ACC opponent, at home Saturday at noon. Miami is coming off a 63-58 road win over Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The victory injected the team with a boost of confidence heading into the home conference opener.
Penn State is hiring former Miami head coach Manny Diaz as its new defensive coordinator, according to a Saturday press release. He will replace new Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry as defensive coordinator and linebacker coach, serving alongside co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter. Penn State becomes the sixth school where...
Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson has been selected as the ACC’s football coach of the year. The Demon Deacons won the Atlantic Division with a 7-1 record and are 10-2 overall. They will play Pitt at 8 p.m. Saturday (WXLV) in the league championship game at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
It looks like major changes could be coming for Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution is reporting that Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lemming will be taking the head coaching job at Oregon. (...)
Comments / 0