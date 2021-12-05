ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Notre Dame in top five of final USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qBK0_0dEksyGY00

Notre Dame didn’t make the College Football Playoff as we all expected after Georgia was unable to beat Alabama last night, but all things considered it was a rather successful regular season in South Bend.

Pretty much an entire offensive line was reworked, a new quarterback transferred in while a true freshman saw a bunch of time, and injuries were far from kind to the Fighting Irish. Yet they finished the year 11-1 and ranked fifth in the final College Football Playoff rankings as well as the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll that was released on Sunday.

The entire USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Baylor
  7. Ohio State
  8. Mississippi
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pitt
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Oregon
  16. Iowa
  17. Louisiana
  18. NC State
  19. Wake Forest
  20. Kentucky
  21. Houston
  22. Clemson
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Arkansas
  25. UTSA

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 105; Utah State 85; San Diego State 62; Minnesota 17; Air Force 15; Penn State 5; Fresno State 5; UCLA 3; Mississippi State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Appalachian State 2; Purdue 1.

As of posting we’re still awaiting word on where Notre Dame will be headed for bowl season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Notre Dame Reportedly Has 1 Top Coaching Target

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly told his players that he would be leaving Notre Dame for LSU – before the 2021 season came to an official end. “Men… Let me first apologize for the late night text and, more importantly, for not being able to share the news with you in person that I will be leaving Notre Dame. I am flying back to South Bend tonight to be able to meet with you in the morning but the news broke late today and I am sorry you found out through social media or news reports,” Kelly wrote.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
WNDU

No interim coach named for Notre Dame Football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -No interim head coach has been named following Brian Kelly’s resignation. Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said there’s no timetable for the head coaching searching, just that he needs to find the right candidate. Swarbrick says the state of the program is the best it’s been in...
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five keys for Notre Dame to defeat Stanford

The Irish are rolling and the Cardinal are spiraling, two teams going in directly different directions. Notre Dame is fighting for a potential playoff spot, Stanford just wants to their their season on a high note. This could be a potential trap game for Brian Kelly and his squad, so they need to be focused and not allow Stanford to think they can hang with the Irish. So, here are five keys for the Irish to avoid a final regular season game letdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Notre Dame#American Football#Irish#Alabama Michigan#Pitt Oklahoma#Penn State 5#Coastal Carolina 2#Appalachian State 2#Purdue 1
Yardbarker

Marcus Freeman to be named Notre Dame head coach

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved quickly to replace Brian Kelly, and they are staying in-house to do so. Notre Dame will promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to the head-coaching position, as first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Multiple reports also indicated that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has agreed to remain at Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
College Football
Tribune-Star

Potential head coaching replacements for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND – The insane coaching carousel that has affected major college football programs all across the country has now surprisingly blazed through Notre Dame. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a tweet by Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Brian Kelly would be LSU’s next head coach. An hour or so later, it was a done deal.
NOTRE DAME, IN
ESPN

Notre Dame football coaching search: Top candidates to replace Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly turned 60 on Oct. 25, a month after he became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. Kelly seemed to be in the legacy-building stage of his Hall of Fame career. He had stabilized and upgraded Notre Dame's program, rebounding from a 4-8 season in 2016 to string together campaigns of double-digit wins. Notre Dame made the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020 and seemed positioned to contend for the top four on a somewhat regular basis.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Breaking: Notre Dame Reportedly On Verge Of Coaching Hire

Notre Dame’s football program has reportedly decided on its next head coach. A couple of days after Brian Kelly stunned the football world, leaving the Fighting Irish for the head coaching job at LSU, the South Bend program has made a decision. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Notre Dame...
COLLEGE SPORTS
New York Post

Five potential Notre Dame coaching candidates to clean up Brian Kelly’s mess

After the mess of the past 24 hours, it’s easy to forget that Notre Dame still might have a College Football Playoff game. Depending how things fall this weekend, the Irish could be playing for a national title in the coming weeks. Of course, Brian Kelly won’t be coaching them if they reach that stage — it’s unclear who will be. Despite Kelly’s unceremonious departure, the job is still one of the most prestigious in college football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy